SEBRING — An allegedly drunk driver blamed for a fatal crash at U.S. 98 and County Road 721 in March 2022 now faces DUI manslaughter charges.
Selina Dawn Harvey, 43, is scheduled to be arraigned in Highlands County Court in Sebring Monday. She also faces three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury to another and DUI property damage.
The deceased person’s name is Thoeurng Kiv, 62; the injured persons are Seun Sopheap, Kevin Paquet and Angele Paquet, who were passengers in Sopheap’s vehicle.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol accident report, Harvey was driving her van north up County Road 721 toward U.S. 98 around 8:25 p.m. Sopheap, 38, was driving his car west on U.S. 98, approaching CR 721.
Harvey’s van hit the driver’s side of Sopheap’s car, which was traveling at a highway speed.
Both cars left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
The occupants of Sopheap’s car – Sopheap, 38; Kiv, the deceased passenger; a 12- year- old boy, and a 14-year-old girl – are all from Lehigh Acres.
Harvey has signed a document waiving her appearance.
DUI manslaughter can bring up to 15 years in Florida state prison; DUI serious injury brings five years in prison; and DUI property damage can bring a year in prison.
Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby is prosecuting Harvey; Michael Hrdlicka is defending Harvey.
Harvey, who is from Okeechobee, is free on a $29,000 bond.