SEBRING — Zasha Lee Colon is back in jail after allegedly violating the terms of pretrial release.
Colon, who appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Wednesday morning, is charged with two counts DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI serious bodily injury, and two counts DUI property damage.
According to prosecutors, Colon allegedly tested positive for marijuana. If so, it would violate the conditions of her pretrial release, which require her to remain alcohol- and drug-free. Estrada scheduled a violation of PTR hearing for Friday. He has the choice of keeping her in jail or allowing her to resume pretrial release.
Colon, who police say was driving the wrong way on Sebring Parkway at the time of the Jan. 18 crash, faces 60 years in prison if convicted of the two DUI manslaughter charges, 45 years if convicted on the three DUI with serious bodily injury charges, and a year for each DUI property damage conviction.
First responders to the crash found the body of Miguel Medina Cruz in the driver’s seat of his crushed, red Nissan Sentra and the body of a 4-year-old in the Sentra’s back seat.
Three other passengers from the Sentra, including a 34-year-old woman and two children, were hospitalized with serious bodily injuries.
Colon was arrested three times for alcohol-fueled domestic battery in the months before the fatal accident.
In each case, a county court judge ordered her to abstain from alcohol and to sign up for substance abuse evaluation. Highlands County Prosecutor Richard Ellis had to drop each of the charges after the victim failed to participate in the cases.
Then came the January crash. After the violent impact, scattered debris from both cars filled both southbound lanes of the highway. Colon, who wore a blue Bud Light sweatshirt and other clothes, had a blood alcohol level of .115, according to Florida Highway Patrol homicide investigator C.P. Slowick.