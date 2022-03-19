SEBRING — Zasha Colon, the 45-year-old Sebring mother charged with killing a man and a child in a DUI crash in January, is out on bail.
Colon – who faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI property damage – secured a $285,000 bond on March 9 from Big Lake Bail Bonds. She had been in jail for about seven weeks since her Jan. 18 arrest. Colon faces more than 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has Colon on tough restrictions, however. She is to submit to random breathalyzer/urinalysis to ensure she isn’t drinking alcohol or taking or smoking illicit substances. Police can search her person, place or things at any moment without notice.
Colon, who was arrested three times on domestic violence charges before the fatal crash, was to sign up for courses in preventing domestic violence, a batterer’s intervention course, and an anger management class within 72 hours of getting out on bond. She must complete those courses within six weeks, 12 weeks, and 26 weeks respectively.
Estrada also ordered Colon, who police say had .115 blood alcohol level when they tested her after the crash, must sign up for a mental health/substance abuse evaluation within 72 hours of release and provide proof within 10 days of signing up. She must follow any treatment doctors or psychologists recommended.
She had to surrender her passport and other travel documents and cannot leave Highlands County without the permission of her pretrial release supervisor. She must notify the court within 72 hours if she changes her address, phone number, or place of employment. She must also work and support her children.
She must call in to the court every Tuesday and Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. “with a personal progress report’ and report to the pretrial release office after every court appearance.
Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, who arraigned Colon three times for alcohol-fueled domestic battery in the months before the fatal accident, also ordered her to abstain from alcohol, undertake a substance abuse evaluation and submit to a random breathalyzer test.
Highlands County Prosecutor Richard Ellis had to drop each of the charges after her husband failed to participate in the cases.
“The husband also refused to provide a sworn statement under oath,” Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said. “In two instances there were no witnesses to the domestic dispute. With an uncooperative victim and contradicting statements, the prosecution is prevented from pursuing further action.”