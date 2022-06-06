SEBRING — Edgard Colchado, who allegedly killed another driver in a DUI crash on Panther Parkway in March, is asking a judge to let him out until trial.
The crash took place around 11:14 p.m. on March 18 as Colchado — allegedly drunk — drove his blue, Chevy Silverado truck the wrong way in the southbound lane of the Panther Parkway at Ben Eastman Road. Prosecutors say Colchado hit a maroon GMC Envoy SUV head-on, killing Nevaughn William Prince, 28, of Sebring. Colchado faces 15 years in state prison and a $10,000 fine for the DUI manslaughter charge; five years for leaving the scene, and a year on each of the three DUI property damage counts.
He has been in jail since awaiting trial, but his lawyer, Gregory Michael Iamunno, plans to argue for the 28-year-old’s pretrial release Tuesday.
“Unless a defendant is charged with a capital offense or an offense punishable by life imprisonment, he or she is entitled to pretrial release with reasonable conditions,” Iamunno wrote in his motion. “He has never been arrested in his life.”
He argues that Colchado is an American citizen from Corpus Christi, Texas, with two children — one 9 years old, the other a six-month old baby. His mother and father also live there and visited him here in Highlands County a few times.
Colchado, who is a construction heavy equipment operator, will have a job once he’s out. The lawyer attached a letter to Estrada from Wanzek Construction Field Manager Emmanuel Barraza that promises to hire Colchado if he’s released.
Iamunno also suggests measures the court can take to ensure Colchado doesn’t drink alcohol or drugs, though there is no indication that he takes drugs. The blood test after the crash showed no drugs, only alcohol in his system.
Courts can order random breathalyzer testing, mandatory alcohol or substance abuse counseling, and, as Iamunno suggested, install a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor (SCRAM) bracelet on Colchado. It alerts pretrial services if he consumes alcohol, though hair products, perfume and cleaning products can also set it off.