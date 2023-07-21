DUI-manslaughter trial set for October

Zasha Colon, the woman charged with killing a man and a little girl in a January 2022 drunk driving crash, is scheduled to go on trial Monday, Oct. 9.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden set the date Wednesday afternoon after Colon’s attorney, defense lawyer Tracey Kagan, said she would be ready for trial. Jury selection will begin that Monday morning and could last two or three days.
Kagan asked Cowden for permission to return to court sooner if prosecutors and Kagan can come to an agreement, an indication that she’s in talks to reduce her client’s exposure.
According to Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators, Colon was drunk when she drove the wrong way down Sebring Parkway just after midnight on Jan. 17, 2022. Driving without shoes and wearing a Bud Light sweatshirt, Colon, 46, allegedly ran her Chevrolet SUV head on into a car containing Miguel Medina Cruz, 32, and 4-year-old Angelica Munoz. The two were declared deceased on the scene.
Three other occupants of the second vehicle were seriously injured and spent days in the hospital.
Colon is charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI property damage for the crashed vehicles.
Kagan said the minimum sentence for the DUI manslaughter charges is four years; however, the maximum sentence is from 15 years to 30 years – depending on the circumstances of the case.