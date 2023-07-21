DUI-manslaughter trial set for October

Zasha Colon faces 15-30 years on each of two counts of DUI manslaughter if she’s found guilty.

 COURTESY/SHERIFFS OFFICE

Zasha Colon, the woman charged with killing a man and a little girl in a January 2022 drunk driving crash, is scheduled to go on trial Monday, Oct. 9.

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden set the date Wednesday afternoon after Colon’s attorney, defense lawyer Tracey Kagan, said she would be ready for trial. Jury selection will begin that Monday morning and could last two or three days.

