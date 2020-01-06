SEBRING — Anytime someone gets in a car, they are at risk of being in a car wreck. During the holidays, that risk goes up exponentially because of alcohol consumption increases. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, young people are at higher risk during the month of December.
The NHTSA said in December 2017, the most fatalities were among those ages 21-34. A sobering statistic. The Highlands News-Sun reached out to the three local law enforcement agencies to find out how many arrests there were in the county for Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.
The Lake Placid Police Department reported one DUI arrest in the short time frame. Sebring Police Department did not have one DUI during that week. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reported the most with five DUI arrests.
“I would say there are more people driving while under the influence during the holidays,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said. “People are going from one party to another. People don’t know what their limit is and over indulge. They think they can navigate themselves but they’re wrong.”
The NHTSA says impaired drivers increase during the winter holidays.
“I think people would be shocked to know how many people are driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol out there,” Fansler said.
The blood alcohol concentration, or BAC limit, is .08 in the State of Florida and in most states. Some states, such as Utah, are trying to get the legal limit lowered to .05. Organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are behind the lawmakers. MADD released its study of reducing the BAC to .05 and said it would save many lives. MADD said by lowering the BAC, 538-1790 lives could be saved per year. For complete details on the MADD .05 campaign visit Madd.org.
Fansler did not necessarily agree with writing more laws. He said organizations should lobby instead to provide law enforcement officers with the manpower to enforce the laws that already exist and funding traffic units for departments that do not have them.
Fansler did urge people to plan ahead and use designated drivers or ride-share services if they are going to be consuming alcohol, not just during the holidays, but throughout the entire year.