LAKE PLACID — It’s official. Duke Energy Florida’s solar farm in Lake Placid is up and running. Duke Energy originally said it would have the project producing power by December 2019. They have reached their goals, according to Duke Energy’s spokeswoman Ana Gibbs, the company has been “in service” since Dec. 9.
The 380-acre solar plant can be seen off the east shoulder of U.S. 27; the farm is just north of Southern Lifestyle Assisted Living Center and across from Tomoka Heights. The sun’s power is harnessed by 180,000 tracking solar panels. Duke has a long term lease with the landowners who are members of the Smoak family.
EDF Renewables originated the project with the intent of selling power to Duke Energy Florida. They found the location and applied to the county for a special exception for the solar farm. A short time later, Duke Energy Florida took over the entire project and saw it through to completion. Construction started in May of this year.
“The 45-megawatt (MW) plant consists of approximately 180,000 tracking solar panels,” Gibbs said. “The solar power plant began servicing Duke Energy customers Dec. 9, 2019 and will be owned, operated and maintained by EDF.”
Gibbs explained how the cost of building the plant will be recouped.
“The total cost for the Lake Placid project is approximately $60.6 million,” she said. “That translates to an estimated 22 cents per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) for residential customers’ monthly bill.”
Duke Energy Florida and its construction partner, Overland Contracting, have been involved in the community. They held a back-to-school drive and raised money with their employees to fund the Tomoka Heights scholarships for Lake Placid High School seniors. Their employees also reside, shop and eat at local establishments.