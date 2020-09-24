SEBRING — Duke Energy Florida crews sent from South Central Florida completed their repair tour of the Panhandle over the weekend, and have returned home.
Experienced line workers like Bruce Hardy, a supervisor at the Highlands Operations Center in Sebring, spent Tuesday resting, as required after a deployment. Hardy told the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday that it’s something he and a lot of other experienced power line crews have done many times before, and something they do any time power goes out.
Central Florida has seen power outages a lot of times, and not just from hurricanes.
Ana Gibbs, with corporate communications for Duke Energy, said more than 220 Duke Energy Florida crews and contractors from across the state went to support Gulf Power. Gulf Power serves approximately 457,000 customers in the Panhandle, and Hurricane Sally knocked out power to approximately half of them.
By the time Duke Energy Florida crews started home Monday, 98% of Gulf Power customers had their power restored, Gibbs said.
“This is what we do here in Florida,” Hardy said, given the frequency of afternoon thunderstorms and temporary power interruptions all over the area. “It’s not always to the magnitude of a hurricane.”
Of course, sometimes it has been.
Prior experience
With 28 years experience, nine as a lineman and 10 as a supervisor, Hardy said he’s seen power companies change owners while he stayed in the same place.
Prior to Hurricane Charley in 2004, he’d been on seven deployments for hurricanes and ice storms. Since then, he’s been on five: two ice storms in the Carolinas and the rest were hurricanes.
“After you go to so many, you lose the name of the hurricane that came through,” Hardy said.
The names matter less than the repairs, especially for the Carolinas, which see both hurricanes and ice storms each year.
The rough seasons have “seasoned” Central Florida crews, he said, especially 2004 with four landfalls in the service area.
The last few years have been busy, too, with Hurricanes Irma in 2017, Hermine in 2018 and Michael last year.
“Michael did a number in the Panhandle,” Hardy said.
This time, he went to Pensacola where Duke Energy crews helped Gulf Power restore its lines.
Prepped to go
“Once you are selected to go, your mind starts to acclimate to the conditions,” Hardy said.
The first challenge is getting to and around the affected area safely, he said.
“The biggest thing for us is driving. We have to get to where we’re going to work,” Hardy said.
In Pensacola itself, it was mostly pole and tree damage, Hardy said. By contrast, beach and barrier islands had sand and boats piled where they shouldn’t be, especially over roads.
Despite word from the area about loose barges, Hardy said he didn’t see them.
His crews felt the effects of them, though, with Three-Mile Bridge out, they had a longer drive between their hotels and their work sites. Hurricane repair and recovery also means long hours, hot weather and reduced sleep with increased attention to safety for all of those reasons.
“Pretty much anybody that goes knows how it is,” Hardy said. Crews have to keep themselves and their customers safe.
Staying safe
Before leaving, crews review their protocols, Hardy said, to wear rubber gloves, ground all systems and isolate themselves from dangers.
“Back in 2004, very few people had generators,” Hardy said. “Now that is a common item on every storm.”
If not properly connected to a home breaker box, that generator can backfeed the lines. Line crews will check for voltage, ground lines and even pull meters, if needed, to protect themselves and their customers.
In some cases, Hardy said, a line might be dead on one side of a break, but might be energized on the other side.
And there are a lot of “tree issues,” he said. Many broken limbs don’t fall to the ground, or are knocked loose after the fact, a week or two later, by more wind. Crews need to be sure no broken limbs come down on anyone and no weakened trees will fall on lines again.
“A lot of times we’re dealing with unnecessary traffic because of people [out] looking at damage,” Hardy said.
Crews have to wear traffic vests, set up cones, turn on all emergency lights and hope everyone pays attention.
Hospitality
Hardy said he’s “never had a bad meal” on deployment, thanks to the catering by the company. Residents help with that, too.
“They were very, very glad to see us,” Hardy said of residents. “I don’t know how many snacks and drinks we were offered. They would stop to thank us for coming to help.”
While most of the truck crews will see that first-hand out in front of customers’ homes, he saw it himself in a parking lot near a restaurant without power.
The father and son owners had done the best they could to keep their food cold. It was edible, but under law, without active refrigeration, they couldn’t sell it. The son had suggested they see if the powerline workers would like to have some orange juice, and served it to them.
“[I] told them ‘thank you’ for thinking about us,” Hardy said. “That’s the one I remember that happened Saturday.”
Staying ready
Line crews work in zones in Florida. Sebring is the South Central Zone, which sent nine trucks to the Panhandle: one from Sebring and four each from Lake Wales and Lake Buena Vista.
Officials in the zone have to be careful not to impact the customers at home by sending off too many resources. Hardy said. The number of trucks deployed are the number they can spare.
Meanwhile, Florida line crews train for hurricanes every day, with every daily call.
“We have a lot of afternoon thunderstorms that keep us sharp on our safety practices,” Hardy said. “Our rules on how we work safely never changes.”
Gibbs said Duke Energy can’t emphasize enough how much company members value their linemen.
“They truly are our heroes,” Gibbs said. “They work 24/7 both at home or on deployment — often in the worst weather — leaving behind their families to restore power for complete strangers.”