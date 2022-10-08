SEBRING — Residents of Anderson Street NE in Lake Placid knew their power would not come back on until a tree crew arrived to get a fallen tree out of the way. By Saturday evening after the storm, on one street north, everyone had power. On one street south, all the houses had power. As the sun set, Anderson Street residents were resigned to wait until Sunday to see electricity restored.
When the power returned to Anderson Street at 6 p.m. Saturday, much sooner than expected, there were no bucket trucks in sight, but cheering residents knew who to thank. Not their names, of course, but their profession: electrical workers.
Duke Energy brought in linemen from other states to help Highlands County and other areas recover power after Hurricane Ian, said Audrey Stasko with Duke Energy communications.
“Crews from across the country worked around the clock to restore nearly 1 million impacted customers within three days of the storm passing affected areas,” she told the Highlands News-Sun. “Duke Energy strategically placed nearly 10,000 lineworkers, tree professionals, damage assessment and support personnel to safe locations in its Florida service areas to allow for the quickest and safest response after a storm passed.”
Line crews usually consist of three to four linesmen and their bucket trucks. Each lineman has a ground assistant, aka grunt, who puts together the hardware such as insulators, arms, fuses and other components for the man or woman in the air. They also make sure the truck is secure and properly supplied.
The crews report to managers or supervisors who tell the line crew where an electrical line is down and inform them if the electrical line in the given area was installed correctly and working properly. The supervisors know where the lines are down because a scout vehicle drives around looking for problems. On Saturday, two Duke Energy employees in a van came down Anderson Street, noting the pole number where a downed line lay on the ground. They noted the problems on a clipboard.
Duke Energy lineworkers generally concentrate in one of three areas – transmission, distribution and service, Stasko said.
Transmission crews make repairs to the higher-voltage lines that feed substations; distribution crews perform regular maintenance on the transmission lines to homes and businesses; and service workers, who are often independent contractors, work on the connection from the pole to the house or building. The service workers also “troubleshoot the cause of outages and customer concerns,” Stasko said.
Linemen from Alabama, the Carolinas, Indiana, Kentucky, New York, Texas and other states came to Highlands County to replace broken poles, hang new arms, insulators and other equipment on the new poles. They used special equipment to lift the tall, wooden poles into place and secure them with anchoring wires.
If all those electrical workers seemed organized and ready for action so soon after the winds stopped blowing, that’s because Duke, Florida Power & Light, and other large power companies belong to a mutual aid society organized by the American Public Power Association and other groups.
The Power Association, together with state and regional public power utilities and organizations, coordinates the mutual aid network for the nation’s public power utilities. Members that sign agreements to be part of the network can call for help from other members when an event destroys much of its grid. Members also agree to run to the aid of other members.
“Typically, a public power utility requesting help pays other utilities that send help,” according to publicpower.org. “Rates are determined through agreements that are put in place well in advance of a disaster.” The Federal Emergency Management Agency can help pay those expenses – if all the relevant conditions and requirements are met.
A crowd of linesmen crowded around one supervisor in a field off U.S. 27 Friday as their bucket trucks idled nearby. He gave each team instructions on where to go next. But the main staging area last week was at Sebring Raceway, Stasko said.
“The basecamp at Sebring International Raceway housed approximately a thousand workers from all over the country,” she said.
It’s important to remember all the support the folks in the buckets receive from those on the ground. Someone has to operate the truck-mounted augers that dig the holes for the telephone poles and workers must pick up the broken poles and other destroyed equipment and haul it away.
“The job of a lineworker is critical to the safe and efficient delivery of power for our customers,” Stasko said. “Lineworkers are among the first responders after storms and other disasters and often work in unique and difficult conditions to make sure that customers have reliable power.”