SNS-dukestats100822a.jpg

Electrical linemen pose for a group photo at Duke Energy’s location at 5020 Kenilworth Blvd.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

SEBRING — Residents of Anderson Street NE in Lake Placid knew their power would not come back on until a tree crew arrived to get a fallen tree out of the way. By Saturday evening after the storm, on one street north, everyone had power. On one street south, all the houses had power. As the sun set, Anderson Street residents were resigned to wait until Sunday to see electricity restored.

When the power returned to Anderson Street at 6 p.m. Saturday, much sooner than expected, there were no bucket trucks in sight, but cheering residents knew who to thank. Not their names, of course, but their profession: electrical workers.

