ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched many families’ finances past the breaking point this year, and colder weather may have many facing increases in their energy bills this winter season.
Duke Energy is committed to helping customers who are in need with financial assistance through its various community assistance funds. Duke Energy customers across Florida are also helping by contributing to energy assistance programs.
Using the theme “We’re All Connected,” Duke Energy encourages customers, employees and shareholders to donate whatever they can to help ensure that no one has to worry about staying warm this winter.
Since 2016, employee and customer contributions, along with Duke Energy Foundation matching funds helped raise $2.5 million in customer assistance. This includes $325,000 in Duke Energy Foundation COVID-19 relief.
“A gift to these customer assistance programs, even as small as $1, helps improve the lives of seniors and families who struggle to pay their heating bills,” said Barbara Higgins, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief customer officer. “The company also matches contributions dollar for dollar, which extends assistance to even more customers.”
Energy Neighbor Fund (Duke Energy Florida)
- Funding for Energy Neighbor Fund comes from Duke Energy customers, employees and the Duke Energy Foundation. The Duke Energy Foundation will match dollar for dollar up to $500,000 in customer contributions annually.
- ENF funds are allocated by county on a monthly basis to 14 partner United Way and other social service agencies to assist Duke Energy Florida customers, based on need.
- On the web: Energy Neighbor Fund
In the last five years, Duke Energy has contributed more than $22 million combined in winter heating assistance funds for its customers in six states, including a mix of shareholder dollars, Duke Energy Foundation funds and customer donations.
Customers and employees in all Duke Energy jurisdictions may donate on their bill by marking the donation in the designated section, mailing a check or money order or paperless billing customers may donate online when paying their monthly bill.
Winter Energy-Saving Tips
- Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting when home, and bump the thermostat down a degree or two when leaving home.
- One of the easiest things customers can do to support heating efficiency is to change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy.
- Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home.
For more information on how to cut costs and stay warm this winter, visit 10 ways to save energy and lower your bill in cold weather visit illumination.duke-energy.com/articles/10-ways-to-save-energy-and-lower-your-bill-in-cold-weather. Duke Energy also offers energy efficiency products, services and information to help customers save energy and money at duke-energy.com.
Payment Options and Financial Assistance
Duke Energy understands many customers may be facing financial challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company will continue to assist those whose accounts have fallen behind. Extended payment arrangements are available online at duke-energy.com/ExtraTime. For financial assistance, customers can visit 211.org or call 211 to locate available resources.