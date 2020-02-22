LAKE PLACID — Duke Energy Florida (DEF) executives and personnel hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at Duke’s newest solar plant on Thursday afternoon. The plant has been operational since Dec. 9, 2019.
Dignitaries from the Town of Lake Placid, Highlands County and even the state were on hand for the formal opening of the solar plant. Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook, Councilman Ray Royce and Councilwoman Debra Worley attended, as did the county planners and chamber members from Sebring and Lake Placid. Congressman Greg Steube showed his support for the solar project.
Duke Energy Florida Vice President of Government and Community Relations Melissa Seixas welcomed the audience and thanked them for attending the ceremony. After a safety moment (Duke employees have one at every meeting, even a celebration) Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler gave an invocation.
DEF State President Catherine Stempien thanked many individuals and agencies that helped bring the plant into fruition from the planning stages to the operational phase. Stempien made a point in showing appreciation to Jerry Miller, who was not able to attend. She said Miller has been with DEF for more than 35 years in Lake Placid and is a friend and mentor to many. She also said the solar project would not be possible if it were not for him.
Mayor Holbrook gave a quick and witty speech. In it, he acknowledged the favorable partnership with DEF and also said the town would support future projects. He was happy the energy from the plant was cleaner. Holbrook said he had a few concerns from residents: Why haven’t their electricity bills gone down? When will Duke be installing the vineyard? Is it true they are buying goats?
Councilman Ray Royce was grateful for the solar plant and its cleaner energy production. He echoed Holbrook’s remarks and ensured support for future projects. Royce also hinted that he would support a similar project south of town in the unincorporated area of Lake Placid.
Steube kept his speech short. He explained his schedule and the expanse of the area he represents. He shared his commitment to the audience by telling them he worked for them.
“I want to make sure you’re getting what you need from your federal government,” he said. “I’m here to work for you. Don’t hesitate to call me.”
The 45-megawatt solar farm is on about 380 acres and has 180,000 tracking solar panels. The cost of the plant was $60.6 million.