LAKE PLACID — The field of solar panels above U.S. 27 in Lake Placid belongs to Duke Energy, and the company wants to know if the adjacent land is suitable for a new business park or for the construction of a campus of light industry companies.
Cautioning that the idea is in its early stages, Lake Placid Vice Mayor Ray Royce said Duke Energy is launching a site readiness study to determine whether the nearby landscape can work for drawing new employers to the town.
“This is really a tremendous potential opportunity for our area,” Royce said. “The idea is to bring to fruition the building of a business campus for light industrial, cold storage, or other light manufacturing. The result would be better paying jobs that pay $20 or $30 an hour, not $15 an hour.”
He cautions that the idea is in its early stages, but Duke will perform the study of the land, possible traffic patterns, and what it would take to bring water, sewer and power to the acreage north of the town.
Though Duke will pay for the study, it will be involved in the marketing of the property and other aspects of its financial side. Several people who own land in that part of town – including orange growers – have been in contact with Duke and have expressed interest in including their property.
Royce told the Town Council last week that he, Highlands County Economic Development Manager Jeff King, and a Duke representative recently toured the site, as well as the town’s environs.
“I’m very appreciative of them agreeing to do this, the study is free to land owners, and it will take months to do,” Royce said. “I don’t believe they’d do the study if they didn’t hope or believe it would be a good location.”
The property is between the solar farm east of the town government center and the railroad tracks that pass over U.S. 27. The study could begin as early as this week, he said.
“They’ll look at several hundred acres, and they are already in touch with property owners,” Royce told the council. “They are very willing property owners and talks will begin in earnest next week.”