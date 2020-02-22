AVON PARK — Duke Energy is constructing a new transmission line in to serve the new Nucor Steel manufacturing facility located north of the city of Avon Park.
Crews have begun attaching electric lines to the transmission poles that have been constructed in recent months.
The work will be from the Avon Park substation, located at 1172 Memorial Drive, Avon Park and continue along the seven-mile transmission corridor to the Nucor facility located on Nucor Drive in Frostproof.
In addition to manually stringing the lines, a helicopter was used this week in some locations within the existing easement to assist Duke Energy ground crews with the installation of the electric wire.
When the helicopter was used, trucks carrying large reels of wire (conductor) and a winch are used to pull and attach the wire across the new poles.
Throughout construction, work zones may be established to provide for the safety of Duke’s crews as well as the public. This may include temporary lane or road closures to set up equipment.
Crews may be using bucket trucks and other equipment to conduct their work. Contractor and company vehicles will be operating in or near the road. Drivers are advised to be cautious and slow down as they approach crews and their equipment.
Customers’ electric service will not be affected during construction.
There may be lulls between construction activities. Duke officials expect construction to be completed by April 2020.
Upon completion of this project, scheduled for July 2020, all construction material will be removed and the easement area will be restored as closely as possible to its original condition.