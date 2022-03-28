SEBRING — Highlands County has promoted one of its long-standing paramedics to deputy fire chief.
Battalion Chief James “Kelly” Duppenthaler, as of last week, is now deputy chief of administration. Duppenthaler has served Highlands County for 22 years, having started paid work as a field training officer.
“I’m excited,” Duppenthaler said Thursday. “New roles, new responsibilities and the whole consolidation process – I’m looking forward to it.”
He said reaching this level has always been a goal for him, learning new skills and reaching higher ranks.
“It’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years,” Duppenthaler said.
He succeeds Deputy Chief Tim Eures, who officially retired Friday and who was serving as head of Emergency Services at the time Duppenthaler was first hired.
“I think he’s going to do a good job. I think it’s his time. It’s good timing for both of us,” Eures said Thursday. “Dup’ will do a good job.”
“Hopefully, I can fill his shoes,” Duppenthaler added.
Duppenthaler started volunteering with Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in 1993. He enjoyed it, he said, and when he learned he could get paid for it, he applied for a job.
For a story on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, he recalled being relatively new to his job with Highlands County Emergency Medical Services on Sept. 11, 2001, scheduled that day to give CPR training at Sebring Fire Department.
The first plane hit as he and another medic gathered gear. The second hit after they got to the station.
“Needless to say, the training did not get completed,” Duppenthaler recalled.
After that, he said, his first time on a plane came when asked to fly up to Ohio and drive back a new ambulance for Highlands County Fire Rescue. In addition to getting broken in on post-9/11 airline security, he noted that new protocols have also altered emergency response, thanks to federally funded training aimed at getting all first responders ready for anything.
“The calls are the calls. I would say that in any public safety position, situational awareness is – you just have to have it,” Duppenthaler said. “In our line of work, you’re always in a dangerous environment.”
Watching for hazards such as undeployed airbags, possibly toxic fluid spills and basic germs has, over the years, included looking out for escape routes or potentially dangerous people, and securing stations and vehicles against theft or misuse.
“We’re there to help people,” Duppenthaler said. “We’re not there to get ourselves hurt.”
Still, while some people would never think of running into a burning house, he has said of emergency responders, “We signed up for it.”
After starting as a field training officer 22 years ago, Duppenthaler was promoted to medical supervisor in 2012, served as the interim director for Emergency Medical Services from 2016-2017, and has served as battalion chief since then.
Duppenthaler holds an Associates Degree in Applied Science in Emergency Medical Services and a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Safety Administration.
Highlands County Fire Rescue, established in 2018, is a combined paid and volunteer countywide fire and EMS response department with 105 employees and 106 volunteers.