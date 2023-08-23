People accustomed to seeing Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Laney Stearns out and about might not see him for a while.
People accustomed to seeing Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Laney Stearns out and about might not see him for a while.
The county public information office reports that Stearns has taken an extended leave, for now, for personal reasons.
County officials did not know how soon he would be back.
In the interim, officials said, James “Kelly” Duppenthaler, deputy chief of Administration, will step in as fire chief.
All other aspects of operations are expected to remain the same at this time.
