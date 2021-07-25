AVON PARK — Pamela “Pam” Durrance has joined the staff of Ridge Area Arc as director of finance. In this vital role, Durrance will oversee the finance department in payroll, billing, assist auditors as well as reconcile group home accounts. Durrance will work closely with Ridge Area Arc staff, consumers, parents, support coordinators and regulatory agencies to ensure smooth financial transactions and accountability for the agency.
“The staff at Ridge Area Arc wear so many hats, we are always looking for people who are innovators and have a heart for the consumers. We have found that in Pam. She is one of those rare individuals who likes to work with numbers but is also very creative so we look forward to having her on our team. She brings many years of finance and state regulatory experience with her.” said Kathleen Border, Ridge Area Arc CEO.
Durrance was born and raised in Chipley, Florida. She has more than 22 years of business management experience specializing in accounting. She has traveled extensively while working as project manager for private correctional institutions, bringing them back into financial prosperity. Prior to accepting the position at Arc, Durrance worked at Avon Park Correctional Institute in the business office.
She is married with four adult children. In her spare time, Durrance enjoys refurbishing discarded furniture and often sees the beauty of a completed project in her mind.
“I enjoy working with numbers and have a passion for saving money without cutting corners. I look forward to bringing my creativity to the agency,” Durrance said.
Ridge Area Arc is a private, not for profit 501©3 organization, which was founded in 1957 by Franklyn and Mary Ellen Ward. Ridge Area Arc provides an array of services and support for nearly 200 families and individuals across Highlands and its surrounding counties. The agency is devoted to promoting and improving supports and services for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our vision is that every individual and family affected by intellectual disability in our service area has access to the information, advocacy, and skills they need to participate as active citizens of our democracy and active members of their community. For more information about Ridge Area Arc, call 863-452-1295.