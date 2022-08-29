Netherlands Truck Crash

In this frame grab taken from video, policemen and rescuers stand at the site where a truck plowed into a gathering in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, Netherlands, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. A truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam on Saturday killing at least 6 people.

 MEDIA TV VIA AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The death toll from an accident when a truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam rose to six Sunday and police said a further seven people are in hospital, including one in critical condition.

Three men and three women were killed, ranging in age from 28 to 75, police said.

Recommended for you