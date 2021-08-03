SEBRING — E-filing gained a great deal of popularity and notoriety in the last year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, officials with the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office said the system that has been growing now over the last decade as a way of making the judicial system more efficient, has been adopted by several other government agencies for the same reason, and best of all, didn’t cost the taxpayers anything to develop it.
In other states, it took millions of tax dollars to develop systems like that in Florida, said Highlands County Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski. Instead, the Florida Clerks and Comptrollers, in partnership with the Florida Supreme Court and the Florida Bar Association, set it up using their own funds, and still do the “back-end” support on the system.
“Every Clerk in the state is on this now,” Kaszubowski said, with 350,000 registered users and an average of 25 million documents filed each year, 2 million per month and 127 million pages.
“This is the premier e-portal in the nation,” Kaszubowski said. “Florida is leading the charge on this.”
Highlands County has been on board fully since 2010, Kaszubowski said. In the last five years, his office has seen over 370,000 documents filed resulting in more than $3.7 million in statutory filing fees being sent through the court system.
It’s estimated, Kaszubowski said, that the portal has saved up to $38 million in postage costs over the past six years. It connects more than 220,000 self-represented litigants, 82,000 attorneys, 1,400 judges and other local groups to Florida’s court system.
“There are many different ways that the e-portal helped in the pandemic,” said Cyndi Dassinger, director of the Civil Division for the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office.
The big advantage is convenience and the efficiency that comes with it, she said. For example, an attorney could be in one location, the attorney’s assistant could be in another, and the assistant could send a document to the attorney to sign, receive it back and then send it to the Clerk’s Office to be filed.
“It’s a very efficient way to get everything in one place,” she said, especially to avoid having anything misplaced.
It gets put in the right division, attached to the correct case file, without the use of runners or the U.S. Postal Service, Dassinger said.
Kaszubowski adds that Clerk’s staff review the documents to ensure they are in the right place and have all the proper signatures and initials before attaching them. It saves time because, when they received something on paper, or even by email they used to have to either print it out first or just scan and attach it to the digital file.
The e-portal saves those steps, he said.
Dassinger said some courts, like Civil Court, have not returned to in-person hearings yet. Under those virtual proceedings, a defendant can provide an email and send a copy to the defendant instantly.
Kaszubowski said the Recording Division, which files court documents for public access, has begun using this portal to not only store data quickly, but also to make available to the public those documents that are not confidential.
Meeting challengesIn the early 2000s, Kaszubowski said, Clerks saw higher volume in court trial filings and needed a way to handle it. That’s when several Clerks began developing e-filing systems, all of them different from county to county.
In 2009, the Florida Legislature mandated the Florida Supreme Court to set statewide standards for these systems, and the Clerks, through their association, began developing what would become the Florida Courts E-Filing Portal. It replaced courier services and/or runners and replaced the need to go, physically, to a Clerk of Courts office to file cases.
Best of all, Kaszubowski said, it used no tax dollars.
Covering costsIn 2009 and 2010, the Florida Supreme Court and the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) signed an interlocal agreement for the Florida Courts E-Filing Authority to set forth how the portal would operate, Kaszubowski stated. During the first seven years, from 2010-2017, the FCCC donated $7.48 million in services to maintain the E-Filing Portal, and as use of it grew, another agreement was signed between the Authority and the FCCC to better cover that cost, reimbursing the FCCC with $10.1 million between June 2017 and July 2020.
Today, the Authority has enough reserves to continue enhancing the system and providing better customer service.
It does all this without charging fees, Kaszubowski said. Users only pay the statutory filing fees for filing certain documents in Florida. Also, since 2016, there has been a 3.5% convenience processing fee for using a credit card and a $5 processing charge for an ACH/electronic check.