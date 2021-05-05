LAKE PLACID — A small, enthusiastic group of runners took to the streets of Lake Placid on Saturday morning to burn off a few calories and work-up an appetite, as the Lake Placid E-Learning Lab held its Will Run for Pancakes 5K. Participants were treated to excellent running conditions and plenty of good food at the conclusion of the event.
Not everybody was in a hurry to get to the finish line, as some took a leisurely stroll to take in the sights of Lake Placid on a relatively cool, comfortable morning.
One who was in a hurry was Bryant Reyes, who notched an impressive time of 18:22 to place first overall.
Nancy Drach crossed the finish line second and was the top female finisher with a time of 23:27.
Erik Castanon placed third overall and won the male 18 to 29 age group with a time of 23:57.
The largest age group was the female 50 to 69 class, which was won by Maria Barragan, with a solid time of 27:56, while Jennifer Girgen placed second in 28:35. Marty Mielke was third in the class with a time of 30:22, followed by Kathi Flyte (33:28), Mary Josefyk (36:21), Candy Helms (49:20) and Juli Coker (50:15).
On the female side, Bella Davis placed first in the 9 and under class with a time of 49:22, while Lilly Cuzzone won the 10 to 12 class in a time of 47:38, with Laila Davis a close second with a time of 49:24.
Bela Campbell took the 13 to 17 age group in 46:59, while Rosa Guzman placed first in the 18 to 29 age group with a time of 29:58. Lisa Shin took the 30 to 49 age group in 31:20.
On the male side, Alexander Martin turned on the motors to win the 9 and under class in 33:09, while Gage Canevari took the 12 to 18 class in 48:11. Nicholas Hunt was first in the 30 to 49 group in 32:37 and Walter Girgen won the 70 and over class with an excellent time of 35:00.