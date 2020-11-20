E. Nita Jordan
Ella Nita Whitfield Jordan, 80, wife of Charles Jordan, went to her heavenly home on Nov. 6, 2020. Nita was born Oct. 21, 1940 to the late Carodine N. and Lois J. Bright Whitfield of Townville, South Carolina. They later moved to Anderson, South Carolina where Nita graduated from T.L. Hanna High School. She met the love of her life, Charles Jordan, and they married Feb. 24, 1960. Later she and Charles moved to Avon Park, Florida where they joined his step-father in the family business.
In addition to her husband, Nita is survived by three daughters and a son, Janet Jordan (Steve) Coe and Cheryl Jordan (Gene) Bateman, both of Avon Park, Kimberly Jordan of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Harlon Charles Jordan III. She is also survived by one brother, David Whitfield, Charleston, South Carolina, and sister, Jean Whitfield (Lee) Burton of Greenwood, South Carolina. She was predeceased by three brothers, William Floyd Whitfield of Charleston, South Carolina, and Edward Maurice Whitfield and Lonnie Ray Whitfield, both of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.
Nita and Charles attended Community Bible Church, Avon Park, Florida. She loved her Lord very much and loved to talk about Him.
She will be buried at Townville Baptist Church Townville, South Carolina in the family plot. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. The family wants to thank everyone who has been praying for Nita and covet your prayers for them in the days ahead.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.