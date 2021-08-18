LAKE PLACID — The Town Council may not be ready for those small, rentable e-scooters, but they’re willing to hear more about it from a local company.
Daniel Andrews, partner and general manager of Legacy Bicycles in Sebring, recently brought up the idea in an email to Vice Mayor Ray Royce.
The council is not excited about the idea – at least for now.
“If someone wants to come in and start a business renting these bikes around town, we might see some concerns that we have,” Town Administrator Phil Williams said at the Aug. 9 council meeting.
Councilman Charlie Wilson said he’d seen the small scooters left by the side of U.S. 27 in Sebring, where the city approved a Bird Scooter franchise in February.
“I was like, what are they doing there?” he said.
Here is how the tiny, but hardy scooters work: Bird Transportation Company, based in Santa Monica, Calif., markets its scooters through local bicycle shops, which agree to take on a certain number of scooters to track and maintain. The bicycle shop also agrees to fix them in exchange for a portion of rental fees.
Companies like Bird, Lime, and even Uber and Lyft rent the scooters in more than 80 large cities across the United States, including St. Petersburg, Washington, D.C., Manhattan, and other tourist towns.
Riders sign up for the service by downloading an app on their smartphone that links to the user’s electronic payment provider. When a user spots an e-scooter lined up in a park or more typically, on its side in the grass by a bus stop or on the sidewalk in front of a store, they pick it up.
Users key in the Bird ID number between the vehicle’s handlebars. A sensor on the e-scooter recognizes the user’s phone number and obeys when the rider texts “unlock.” It can then start.
A GPS signal tracks the scooter and when the user is finished, tallies the ride’s distance and duration. Users pay $1 in base fare and 15 cents a minute. The company can charge the user if he or she throws it in a lake (which has happened in Sebring) or otherwise damages it.
Though Williams told council members the town might not have the legal authority to deny the rentals, Councilman Greg Sapp suggested limiting scooter rentals to weekends.
“If they’re going to have a business, they’ll have to park them all over town property,” he said. “I think we’d have some say so in the matter. I don’t know that the town is set up to accommodate them.”
Tourists find them convenient; they can be parked, or left anywhere for the next rider to pick up. Scooters might be in big demand during the Caladium Festival and other events. Tourists can ride them as they tour the town’s famous murals.
The council worried about collisions between riders and pedestrians, as has happened in other cities.
“It seems like we’re opening up a huge amount of liability until we’re better suited with better sidewalks, much wider sidewalks and places to ride,” Sapp said. “You could open a door on Interlake Boulevard and get smacked by a scooter. I just don’t see any room to run these things around.”
Williams said he’d invite Andrews to present his plan before the council.
“I have no idea what’s being offered or what they want to do,” Williams said.