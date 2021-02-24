LAKE PLACID — Some children enjoy spending their summers playing video games; others like spending it with their friends, and a few will dedicate it to helping their community. Ralph Stivala, a 10th grader at Avon Park High School and Boy Scout with Troop 156 in Avon Park, is one of those few. Stivala spent the summer of 2020 planning to build a specialized lift at Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning, Inc. The 15-year-old details all the planning, complications, physical labor, teamwork, and dedication it took to make the once dreamed of lift into reality.
It all started when a typical summer that should have been filled with various social activities and an anticipated week-long camping trip for Troop 156 was met with cancellations due to COVID-19. The Scoutmasters had to come up with other plans that would fulfill the skills and knowledge the troop would have learned that week. They planned to make use of the beautiful local lakes where the scouts could canoe and swim. They would work on the cooking merit badge, participate in paintball wars and go to a local shooting range to learn about rifles and pistols.
During that week, arrangements were made for the troop to spend a couple days at Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning, Inc., where they worked on attaining their horsemanship merit badge. This meant the Scouts would learn about overall horse care, different breeds, and how to ride. Ralph was the only scout who previously had earned this merit badge (along with 36 other badges, an impressive amount one might add).
Heartland Horses mission is to provide free equine assisted riding and interaction to improve the lives of both children and adults with mental, physical, developmental, emotional and/or behavioral challenges. Everything the organization accomplishes is through the work of donations, sponsors and volunteers.
Ralph conveyed to the director, Claire Langway, that he was looking for things to do for his Eagle Scout Project and inquired if there was anything he could do to help improve the facility. In their conversation it was admitted one of the organization's biggest dreams was to have a motorized lift that would accommodate their disabled participants getting on and off horses. Ralph learned that anyone in a wheelchair had to be physically lifted, pushed and pulled to get them into the saddle. A very strenuous act for both the volunteer and the rider.
This gave inspiration to Ralph and he went straight to work. The first thing Ralph had to complete was plans for a pole barn in order to provide protection for the lift, which started as rough sketches and figuring out costs for the project. He then set out in August for raising funds.
“We were expecting to raise about $5,000 and then we got the big shocker of the SureHands Lift was going to be $7,800,” Ralph said.
Custom flyers were created and posted around town. Ralph sent them to friends, family and two previous Scouts from Troop 156.
“He met with and was a guest speaker at the Rotary Club in Avon Park, as well as the Masonic Lodge in the Eastern Star,” said Debbie Barber, the advancement chair and treasurer of the troop. “And on top of that, the Union Congregational churches are the sponsoring agent for both Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts here in Avon Park. So he gave a flyer to the secretary of the church, and she put it in their newsletter.”
Ralph and the other Scouts also did a “truck and forklift wash” at Bagwell Lumber in Avon Park, which was his first fundraiser.
Between locals in the community, mail donations and a few major donations, $14,546 was raised for the lift.
Summer came and went, it was now October and with the funds he raised, Ralph could finally start construction. In order to obtain a building permit, he turned in his first sketch to Carl Cool, an engineer from Cool and Cobb Engineering PA, who turned his sketch into an engineered design.
On the first day of construction, over 25 volunteers came to help clear the worksite and dig a 150-foot-long trench to carry electrical service from a power box to the worksite.
“Then we started to dig the holes for the footers; they had to be four feet deep. We put in the footers, which were six-by-six-by-sixteen and we set them in concrete, which Jahna Concrete donated two yards,” Stivala laughs. “We realized that we didn’t have enough, so we learned very fast how to mix concrete with shovels.”
By November the trusses and rafters were being added to the structure, and then came the installation of the roof.
“After we got the roof all set up, we set the big six-by-six in the middle of the pole barn to house the SureHands Lift and the lift is what’s going to pick up the people out of their wheelchair, placing them on the horse,” Ralph said.
The Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning, Inc. finally was able to have the motorized lift they thought would take years to get. After the construction was completed, all remaining funds stayed with HHEAL to use towards the facility.
Ralph Stivala, who currently holds rank of Life Scout, turned in all his work for review to obtain Eagle Scout rank, a prestigious award amongst BSA. This rank is only achieved before a Scout’s 18th birthday, through a rigorous application with criteria that must be met; along with a filled out Service Project Workbook that includes pictures, sketches and other documentation needed for approval. Thereafter Ralph will attend an Eagle Scout Board of Review (comprised of troop leaders, and a representative from council) where they will ask a host of questions and decide if Ralph is qualified. If proven qualified, the records will find its way to the National BSA office in Texas for final approval or denial. Only after completion of all the requirements and accreditation, can Ralph attend his Eagle Scout Ceremony and officially achieve Eagle Scout Rank.
This project was more than receiving a rank for Ralph. It meant serving his community, taking on a leadership role, and learning important life skills that he will carry with him as he nears and enters adulthood.