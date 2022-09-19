Eagles Lions Football

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) tries to avoid the tackle of Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

 LON HORWEDEL/AP PHOTO

PHILADEPLHIA — Jalen Hurts has a trio of winged receivers — bats, of sorts, in this case as much as they are Eagles — in the offense and ready to Sock! Pow! Bam! their way into the end zone against Minnesota.

Who are those masked men?

