SEBRING — Eagles Aerie #4240 held a Golf Scramble at Harder Hall, and Sebring Meals On Wheels was selected to receive the proceeds from that fundraiser. The Eagles Aerie is located at 12921 U.S. 98 South, Sebring.
Members of the Aerie presented the $4,288 check to Bryan Race, president of the Sebring Meals On Wheels board. With Race were Sandra Vaughn and Dave Layne. Vaughn has been a volunteer with the program for 35 years. Layne is the former president of the Meals program.
Sebring Meals On Wheels has been serving the Sebring and Lake Placid areas with home delivered hot lunches since 1973. The meals are delivered to the shut-ins, elderly, and those recovering from illness or injury.