Earl G. Thomas
Earl Gene Thomas, age 77, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020 with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by his side. He was born Sept. 5, 1942 in Geneva County, Alabama to AC and Ovie (Knowles) Thomas. When Earl was 3, he and his family moved to Avon Park, Florida where he grew up, attended Avon Park High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army before graduating. He was stationed in Hawaii where he served four years before returning to Avon Park where he started his career with the local power company and eventually retired.
Earl is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Judy Thomas of Avon Park, Florida; children, Kevin Thomas (Liz) of Avon Park, Florida, Duane Thomas of Zolfo Springs, Florida, Deborah McMillan (Kevin) of Sebring, Florida, Elizabeth Lee (Bobby) of Avon Park, Florida, and Keith Miller (Kathy) of Crystal River, Florida; sisters, Merle Hargrove of Umatilla, Florida, and Mary Francis Davidson of Sebring, Florida; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and other beloved relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with interment following in the Bougainvillea Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Vitas Hospice.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.