One week prior to IMSA’s season-opening 2020 race — the Rolex 24 At Daytona — and two months before the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, reserved trackside parking at Sebring is sold out marking the earliest such occurrence in the 68-year history of the event.
Raceway records indicate only twice in its history has reserved trackside parking sold out in advance of the race. Those included the 50th anniversary of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in 2002, and last year’s event which was the inaugural pairing of FIA WEC’s 1000 Miles of Sebring with the 12-Hour Classic. In both of those cases trackside parking sold out during race weekend.
“This is a significant achievement and a great testament to the growth of sports car racing in North America, particularly the growth of IMSA and the global significance of the FIA World Endurance Championship,” said Wayne Estes, Raceway president and general manager. “It is also evidence of Sebring’s resurgence in the world of motorsports and the great fans who come every year to make Sebring North America’s No. 1 motorsports event.”
SuperSebring 2020 includes IMSA’s 68th annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented By Advance Auto Parts (March 21), the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring (March 20) and both the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race and IMSA Prototype Challenge races (March 19).
Limited reserved (non-trackside) RV parking is still available, as is unreserved parking for RVs and automobiles. Parking and tickets are available in advance and will be sold at the gate pending availability.
Trackside fan hospitality options including the new Celebrity Cruises Luxury Lounge and open seating in the Gurney Terrace are still available, but both are also approaching sell outs.
A $15 savings per ticket on one-, two- and four-day SuperTickets is available until Feb. 17, after which all tickets will be offered at gate prices. Parking passes for cars and RVs are also available, and as always, free parking and shuttle service is available outside the Raceway. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Tickets for the 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring, the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 and additional practice, qualifying and racing activities can be purchased by visiting www.sebringraceway.com or by calling 1-800-626-7223.