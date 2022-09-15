SEBRING — A crash Monday afternoon didn’t injure any drivers, but it ruined two cars, one used by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Patrol.
It also ended with 24-year-old Caleb Leal of Lake Placid cited for careless driving. Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart reports that Leal attempted a left turn in front of oncoming traffic on U.S. 27.
Police got the call for the crash at 3:55 p.m. Monday, Hart said, at the intersection of U.S. 27 southbound and Sparrow Avenue in Sebring.
Hart reports that Leal was in the northbound left turn lane in a black 2019 Toyota 4-Runner, waiting to turn onto Sparrow. Hart said he allegedly thought he had a green light or green arrow when he tried to make the turn.
Unfortunately, Wesley Knight, 57, of Lake Placid was in the outside southbound lane on U.S. 27 in a Sheriff’s Office Ford Taurus, marked for Citizen’s Patrol, and was entering the intersection when Leal turned.
The two cars hit almost head-on, and although the impact disabled both vehicles, neither driver was seriously hurt, Hart said.
Hart said Leal complained of minor injuries, but declined transport by Highlands County Fire and Rescue paramedics.
The junction at Sparrow Avenue provides a protected arrow for left turns from the highway to the residential street. When the arrow is not lit, and traffic has a simple green light, left-turning drivers must yield to southbound traffic.
Some U.S. 27 intersections employ a flashing yellow arrow to remind left-turning drivers of this fact, but Sparrow Avenue is not one of them.
Motorists would also note that while Sebring Police have not been issuing as many citations in recent months, thanks to the cyber attack on the Sheriff’s Office records systems, that system has come back online. Police have begun issuing citations again both for crashes and either poor or aggressive driving.
The damaged sheriff’s vehicle, fortunately, was one the Sheriff’s Office had in surplus, according to sheriff’s officials, thanks to the sworn patrol deputies transitioning to Ford Explorer models.
The wrecked Taurus will likely be utilized for parts for other such models still in use, sheriff’s officials said. With a new outfitted Taurus retailing at $42,000 and a used one at $21,000, the approximate loss of the wrecked car is $30,000.
The Sheriff’s Office Citizens Patrol puts volunteers onto the road to handle less dangerous duties, such as a vehicle identification number (VIN) check, funeral escort, traffic control, crossing guard, property check and other such tasks to free up sworn patrol deputies.
Knight, sheriff’s officials said, was not on a specific call at the time, but was likely on a version of patrol.
People interested in serving the Sheriff’s Office this way can call 863-402-7200 to volunteer.