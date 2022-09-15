Two hit and disabled

Sebring police said they cited the driver of the black Toyota 4-Runner SUV Monday afternoon with careless driving after a mis-judged left turn put him into the path of a southbound Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Patrol car.

 JIM ERVIN/CORRESPONDENT

SEBRING — A crash Monday afternoon didn’t injure any drivers, but it ruined two cars, one used by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Patrol.

It also ended with 24-year-old Caleb Leal of Lake Placid cited for careless driving. Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart reports that Leal attempted a left turn in front of oncoming traffic on U.S. 27.

