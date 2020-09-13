SEBRING — Fire crews responding to an early-morning fire Saturday managed to contain the fire to just the oven where it started.
The family got out unharmed and other than the appliance, Fire Rescue recorded no additional loss to the house.
A working smoke alarm alerted the family to a house full of smoke, Fire Rescue officials reported.
At 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Highlands County Fire Rescue units from Sun ‘N Lake Station 7, both fire and medical, as well as West Sebring Station 9, DeSoto City Station 19, and Battalion Chief 1 got a call to a house fire in the 33000 block of Grand Prix Drive, near Alpine Street.
Firefighters found the fire in the oven and made quick work of it.
Officials encourage other residents to check and update their smoke alarms, which can help get families out before they get injured, who can then alert fire departments before an entire house is lost.
Other suggestions to keep your home safe, according to the Fire Prevention section of Highlands County Public Safety at highlandsfl.gov, are as follows.
- Have one or more working fire extinguishers in your home and get training from the fire department on how to use them.
- Determine at least two ways to escape from every room of your home.
- Consider escape ladders if you have sleeping areas on a second or third floor. Learn how to use them and store them near the window.
- Select a location outside your home where everyone would meet after escaping.
- Practice your escape plan at least twice a year.
To escape safely, people should remember to stay out once they get out and to call the fire department right away.
Have a plan for a second way out, in case you might see smoke in your escape path.
If you must exit through smoke, crawl low under the smoke to your exit, fire officials said.
If you must escape through a closed door, feel the door first before opening it. If it is warm, use your second way out.
If smoke, heat, or flames block your exit routes, stay in the room with the door closed and signal for help with a bright-colored cloth at the window.
If you have a telephone in the room, call 911 and tell them where you are.
Consider having one or more working fire extinguishers in your home. Get training from the fire department on how to use them.