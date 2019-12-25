LAKE PLACID — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the deaths of two people involved in an early Tuesday morning crash on State Road 70. As of press time Tuesday, the wreck was still under investigation and details of the crash were unavailable.
Here’s what we do know: A head-on crash between a van and a pickup truck took place on State Road 70 and the easternmost County Road 721, off 9-Mile Grade. The call was dispatched at 3:50 a.m. and help arrived at 4:23 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol website.
The identification of the two fatalities was withheld pending notification of the families.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor, who was at the scene, said there were three people transported to Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee. Two other people refused to go to the hospital for treatment.
Responding to the scene were Sun n Lakes (south) and DeSoto City Fire Stations, Highlands County EMS, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol. Bashoor said firefighters from the Seminole tribe and Okeechobee stations were also called in for manpower.
Traffic in both the east and westbound lanes were closed for hours.
The stretch of State Road 70 from U. S. 27 east to the county line is a dangerous two-lane highway that runs east and west. Many serious wrecks and fatalities take place on that portion of the highway. Four people died on Christmas Day one year ago followed by the death of a 6-month-old baby just a few weeks after.
Last week, a semi crashed into a guard rail that cut the cab in half. The trucker did live.
According to an unofficial record kept by the Highlands News-Sun, these latest two fatalities bring the death total to 23 people on Highlands County roads this year. Three of those fatalities are listed as pedestrians, according to our unofficial count.