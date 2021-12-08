Early participation in our democracy
The next generation of Floridians who will become health care workers, business owners, auto mechanics, and a vital part of our economy, can preregister to vote at age 16.
Voting early in life sets up a pattern making future participation likely. A trip to the DMV for a learner’s permit or a driver’s license is an opportunity for voter preregistration.
A vote cast early in life on a sweeping ballot initiative might be based only on the ballot information. If the measure becomes law, buyer’s regret might set in. When the next election comes around, it is more likely that the vote will be cast after doing some research on the various ballot initiatives. With each election, voting is likely to be based on better information.
A U.S. citizen applying for a driver’s license must provide the same citizenship information required to preregister. dmvflorida.org/drivers-license
Printable voter preregistration forms are at registertovoteflorida.gov
Preregistered voters will already meet the 29-day deadline before an election and can vote if they are 18 on election day.
These citizens will be participating in society in well under a decade. This is an important step into adulthood.
Jerry Youngman
Sebring