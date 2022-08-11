LP government center

The Lake Placid Government Center is the site of early voting to the south of the county.

 KIM LEATHERMAN/FILE

SEBRING — Campaign sign dot the highway, front lawns and business storefronts. With early voting starting today, voters can get a jump start on having their voices heard. Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will run through Saturday, Aug. 20.

Avoiding long lines is a perk of early voting, especially in the busier precincts such as 4, 5, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 25. Another plus to early voting is you can go to any of the three early voting locations no matter where you live.

