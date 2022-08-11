SEBRING — Campaign sign dot the highway, front lawns and business storefronts. With early voting starting today, voters can get a jump start on having their voices heard. Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will run through Saturday, Aug. 20.
Avoiding long lines is a perk of early voting, especially in the busier precincts such as 4, 5, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 25. Another plus to early voting is you can go to any of the three early voting locations no matter where you live.
There is an early voting locations in Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring: The Lake Placid Government Center is at 1069 U.S. 27 N. In the north end of the county, head to Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers at 123 E. Pine St. In Sebring, go to the newly named Penny Ogg Operations Center at 4504 Kenilworth Blvd. The Penny Ogg Operations Center is the same Kenilworth building that was renamed on Monday.
There are school board, county commissioners, representatives for Congress and Commissioner of Agriculture candidates vying for votes on the primary ballot. A sample ballot can be found on the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections website at votehighlands.com or in the Highlands News-Sun on Aug. 20. Regular voting takes place on Aug. 23.
Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said the first and second days of early voting are busier than normal.
“Florida is a closed primary state and you will be permitted to vote in the party in which you are registered,” Healy said. “We do have one universal primary contest that is the County Commissioner District 2. Since the outcome of that race will have no opposition in the general election, all registered voters will have that that contest on their ballots. The winner of that contest will be elected to that office.”
Mail-in ballots can be taken to the early voting locations where a secured ballot intake station will be available. Bring a photo ID, preferably a driver’s license, with signature in order to vote.
“We stand behind our motto of being committed to fair, honest, accurate and secure elections for the voters of Highlands County,” Healy said.