SEBRING — April 22 marks the day when large numbers of humans, fed up with poison from pollution killing plants, wildlife and each other, said they’d had enough.
Since that first Earth Day in 1970 on the vernal equinox, or spring “rebirth,” the planet has seen tremendous improvements in air, soil and water quality, and has seen many species come back from near extinction. Nations have established environmental protection agencies, passed laws for cleaner air and water and signed international treaties to protect the ozone layer, biodiversity and global climate.
However, scientists say the Earth and its ability to support life still have a long way to go, and humans can take it in either direction, if they choose.
This year’s Earth Day has a lot less local fanfare than past events. Highlands County has a centennial on Friday, and Archbold Biological Station is still closed to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the research station still holds online seminars at Archbold-Station.org.
EarthDay.org has held online seminars all week, with another today aimed at school children.
How can people help? They can recycle, although that hasn’t worked well locally. Highlands County still has high amounts of food residue and simple household garbage in recycling bins, resulting in most loads getting sent directly to the county landfill. Certain plastics or glass may seem recyclable, but are not able to be recycled at this time.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who oversees the program, said it all depends either on residents recycling correctly or on the county changing the program with the hauler.
“I’m not sure when changes, if any, could occur,” Howerton said.
Recycling containers also includes reducing their use or reusing them, but EarthDay.org suggests also removing plastic from the environment when you see it, refusing to have that straw or extra plastic spork and holding rallies to promote less use of plastic.
Among the small acts that EarthDay.org suggests include having a plant-based diet, purchasing locally-grown products or those with less packaging and carrying your own eating utensils and shopping bags each day.
EarthDay.org also has a list of 50 things to do at www.earthday.org/earth-day-tips.