SEBRING — A lot has changed since rallies on April 22, 1970, called for better protection of the environment.
It resulted in the formation of the Environmental Protection Agency and passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts, but to celebrate 52 years of that work, people at EarthDay.org have asked people to consider their personal contribution with the theme, “Invest in Our Planet.”
“It’s going to take all of us” the site states. “All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet.”
Saving the climate can involve monumental and incremental changes in the business climate, political climate, economic and consumer climates, the site states, with both big and small decisions making long-term improvements. For that, EarthDay.org has listed 52 actions and tips to make a difference. Many are listed below, some in combination with other actions.
- Listen today to the Earth Day Climate Action Summit on EarthDay.org/earth-day-live on reaching net-zero greenhouse emissions.
- Take a climate and environmental literacy quiz at earthday.org/environmental-literacy-quiz.
- Use the Global Earth Challenge app to help monitor and mitigate threats to environmental and human health in your community.
- Advocate for education programs that include climate and environmental studies backed by science.
- Use the internet to access writing and information.
- Use online billing to save on paper, printing and transportation costs and waste.
- Turn off lights, fans and other devices when not in use.
- Work to reduce deforestation and replant the forests.
- Take part in litter clean-up events.
- Calculate the environmental impact of the food you eat at earthday.org/foodprints-calculators.
- Calculate your carbon footprint at www.conservation.org/carbon-footprint-calculator#.
- Have and use a reusable water bottle.
- Take the plastics pollution quiz at earthday.org/plastic-pollution-quiz.
- Examine how much plastic you use and find ways to reduce it, such as having reusable shopping bags.
- Seek and ask for solar, wind and other options of renewable energy.
- Take the clean energy quiz at earthday.org/the-clean-energy-quiz.
- Compost your food garbage and yard debris as soil for a garden.
- Grow your own vegetables to save money and fuel, fertilizer, herbicide and insecticide costs.
- Take the sustainable fashion quiz at earthday.org/sustainable-fashion-quiz to see the effect that your choice of clothing and fabrics has on the global environment.
Visit EarthDay.org for more ideas.