The Good
Sometimes mistakenly viewed as a sign of poor hygiene, earwax (also known as cerumen) is produced naturally by secretions of the ceruminous and sebaceous glands of the outer ear canal. Sebum, a fatty secretion of the skin, and dead skin cells contribute to the makeup of earwax.
Usually made up of about 60% keratin (a protein) with the rest a combination of dead skin cells, fatty acids, cholesterol and other compounds, earwax plays a very important role in healthy ears. It should not be viewed as something dirty that needs to be eliminated. In fact, the complete absence of earwax will result in very itchy, dry ears. When present in normal amounts, earwax protects the lining of the ear canal and prevents dirt, dust and insects from invading the ear and reaching the eardrum. As earwax is produced, old earwax is constantly being transported away to the outer ear through the normal jaw motions of chewing and talking.
The Bad
However, trouble can occur when earwax becomes pushed down into the ear canal or gets impacted, usually by a foreign object such as an ear swab or a hearing device. It can also get lodged due to the small size and curvature of the canal. Dry ears and canals can produce dry hard wax. A blocked ear canal can cause hearing loss, vertigo, ringing in the ears, earaches and infections.
Earwax can also accumulate in hearing devices, resulting in myriad problems. Chiefly, earwax buildup on devices can not only damage the instrument but can block sound or cause the device to not fit into the ear canal properly, leading to feedback, discomfort and inconsistent performance.
The Healthy
Fortunately, there are many ways to establish a healthy relationship with ear wax. As long as your ear is healthy and you have not had surgery, at-home treatments can be helpful to manage earwax buildup. An eyedropper can be used to apply a few drops of baby oil, mineral oil or hydrogen peroxide into the ear canal; this is done to soften the wax. Of course, there are over-the-counter ear wash removal kits in your pharmacy to also assist in removing your build-up.
Once soft, after an hour or a few days, the wax is ready to be removed. A rubber-bulb syringe can be used to GENTLY squirt warm water into the ear canal. After the water has drained out of the ear, the ear should be dried with a towel.
Plant-based natural eardrops are also available. These are used to replenishes the keratin in the ear canal. Keratin is in the soft tissue that covers the ear canal. It protects the ear from invasion, injury and disease by assisting the pH balance in the ear canal. Even though the ear wash procedure can be repeated several times, caution should be taken to prevent “over washing.” Always consult your physician if you have had any ear surgery or are unsure of anything you are using in your ears.
If earwax buildup is preventing what you know as your “normal hearing,” don’t try to remove it yourself. Instead, contact your doctor, who will employ special tools and suction to remove the earwax.
As for hearing aids, the same tender loving care applies—use a hearing aid cleaning kit that includes a wax pick and brush and follow the directions carefully. Sanitizing cloths wipes can be used to sterilize and clean the hearing aids. Accessories available to keep your devices clean also include dehumidifiers. These range from simple jars with drying agents, to electronic devices with various hourly cycles, ultraviolet light and air to dry and sanitize your hearing aids. It is important to avoid ones using heat. Your hearing aids are delicate computers and the internal components can be damaged.
With these strategies at your disposal, you should be well equipped with a baseline plan for ensuring both proper earwax hygiene and healthy hearing aids. Keep your scheduled appointments with your audiologist to maintain your hearing aids. Hearing Aids that are well maintained perform at their best.
