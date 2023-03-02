Spanish Moss easement vacated

Highlands County’s Board of County Commissioners approved an application at their last meeting to vacate a utility easement along Duane Palmer Boulevard in Spring Lake, shown here, by request of the Spanish Moss ECO Apartments, a project that was already in the works before the county commission put a temporary hold on vacating any other easements.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SEBRING — Commissioners gave unanimous approval to a request to vacate a drainage easement in Spring Lake.

The vote came two weeks after they had voted to hold off on vacating any easements until they could revamp the application process. However, the easement in question, along the southern shoulder of Duane Palmer Boulevard, was already in the works.

