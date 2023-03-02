SEBRING — Commissioners gave unanimous approval to a request to vacate a drainage easement in Spring Lake.
The vote came two weeks after they had voted to hold off on vacating any easements until they could revamp the application process. However, the easement in question, along the southern shoulder of Duane Palmer Boulevard, was already in the works.
The county had already approved development and issued permits for Spanish Moss ECO Apartments, a proposed high-end apartment complex in Village 7 of Spring Lake Improvement District.
The project broke ground on Aug. 26, 2022. With the first phase expected to take approximately a year, it should have the first 52-unit building in place by this August. With a new building every six to eight months, the whole project should take approximately three years.
Owner and general contractor Brad Kortbein has described the finished project as four buildings, with one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom units; two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom units and two-bedroom, two-bathroom units.
In addition to being pet-friendly and having garages available for extra charge, the rent is expected to start at $1,900 per month.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. presented the easement to be vacated. He said Spring Lake officials and all pertinent county departments were notified and had no objections.