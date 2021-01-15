LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday night, the Lake Placid Green Dragons went head-to-head with the East Lee County Jaguars. It was a close game but the Jaguars came out with the 56-49 win.
The first quarter started off with the Green Dragons’ Bilal Abuelouf making a 3-pointer. After that, the Jaguars made a total of six points before the Green Dragons came back, as Lazavion Brown also made a 3-pointer. This tied the score at 6-6.
Kevin Waston made a layup for the Dragons, but the Jaguars were able to score six more points and ended the first quarter with a 12-8 lead.
To start of the second quarter, One’ Sholtz and Heaye Hernandez Pearsal each made a layup to tie the score again, 12-12. The Jaguars’ Malachi Walker, made a layup as well as some of his other teammates. Abuelouf made another 3-pointer during the quarter and two minutes left on the clock Travelle Wiggins also made a 3-pointer to pull Lake Placid within 23-20, but East Lee County was able to take a 29-24 advantage into the locke room at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Jaguars started off with a layup. Then Abuelouf made a rebound and gave the Green Dragons two points. Brown notched another 3-pointer to give Lake Placid a 33-31 advantage. East Lee County settled down and started making some shots.
The Green Dragons countered with points by Kevin Waston, Travelle Wiggins and Abuelouf. However, the Jaguars did score more and ended the quarter with 42-40.
Starting off the fourth quarter strong, Kyle Abraham made a dunk for the Green Dragons to get the crowd into the game. Wiggins and Brown did their part to keep Lake Placid within striking range, but East Lee County was able to put a little space between themselves and the Green Dragons and come away with the victory.
Lake Placid dropped to 3-9 with the loss.