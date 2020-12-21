A panel of state economists Friday could not finish hammering out revenue projections needed to help lawmakers put together a coronavirus-impacted budget for next fiscal year. The economists, who meet as the Revenue Estimating Conference, will resume talks today.
They were unable to settle Friday on a range of corporate revenue and refund figures, with representatives of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office seeking more optimistic projections. Otherwise, the economists generally moved toward improved revenue projections from figures they put forward in an August forecast.
In August, economists reduced an overall estimate of general revenue for this fiscal year by $3.42 billion and an estimate for the 2021-2022 fiscal year by nearly $2 billion. General revenue, which includes such money as sales taxes and corporate income taxes, plays a vital role in funding schools, health care and prisons.
Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, warned during the Legislature’s organization session Nov. 17 that budget cuts will be necessary in the upcoming year. The economists Friday acknowledged the state remains in an uncertain time, with thousands of new coronavirus cases each day. Still, the new forecast is expected to include improved employment projections from the August forecast, which could result in increased spending and additional state revenue next summer.
A projection of tourism revenue, however, won’t be much different than in the August forecast as the economists had already anticipated a COVID-19 vaccine being widely available by summer 2021. Also, with the heart of the tourism season from Christmas through March, Amy Baker, head of the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research, said the return of the “snowbird” isn’t assured.
The state has seen an uptick in revenue at restaurants in October, compared tothe August forecast. But Baker noted the industry is “crawling” back to where it was a year ago. Countering some of the gains, businesses such as hardware stores, home-decorating, light-machinery and bicycle shops aren’t expected to continue extraordinary growth experienced through the pandemic. The same goes for upticks in sales of furniture, musical instruments and home entertainment equipment.
“They’re not going to grow more than they’ve grown,” Baker said. “It’s one-time purchases. So, if I buy my couch now, if I buy my dining set now, I might have bought it next year, (but) I’m not. I might have bought it two years or now, (but) I’m not. I just bought it.”