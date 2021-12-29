LAKE PLACID — Do you remember what your 1976 Christmas Day was like? If you’re not at least 45 years old, you weren’t even on this earth yet. Well, Lake Placid resident Eddie Mae Henderson can remember the 1976 Christmas and every one after that up until the latest one last week. That’s because she and her family have been serving delicious dinners to people in the community every Christmas for those 45 years.
Back when it started, the site she used was Stuart Park in downtown Lake Placid. Later, the Lake Placid Masonic Lodge offered her and her volunteers the use of their facility on Main Avenue. The event has grown larger every year because of the support of local businesses and individuals. This past Christmas morning, Henderson prepared to serve up to 1,000 meals.
Eugenia Moorehead is Henderson’s daughter. Leroy Sholtz considers Henderson his second mom. Meanwhile, Sholtz’s wife Sarah has been right there too all these years. Another lady who was always present was Wilma Potter. She recently passed away at 93. So, this year Henderson dedicated her work to Potter’s memory.
Throughout the year, donations of vegetables, turkey and ham, and supplies keep coming in. Just when Henderson thinks she won’t have enough, a miracle always happens and God takes care of her. Volunteers come and go as well. Some have helped for years and years, and for others, it’s their first time.
Handling the dessert table this year were Katie Parker (six years) and Maria Sheehan (second year). Back in the kitchen was Frank Howard, a newbie. He said he stopped last year to see what all the commotion was about. But he was too late and things were winding down. So, when he heard about the event this year, he made sure he was early. He was given the job of de-boning the turkey meat along with Leroy Sholtz.
The whole operation was well orchestrated and everything went well. Finally, the steam tables were ready with turkey, ham, potato salad, dressing and fresh greens. In years past, tables were set up for everyone to sit down and enjoy their Christmas dinner and wait for Santa. But due to the coronavirus, this year it had to be take-out only.
Prior to dishing up the meals, Eddie Mae Henderson invited all the volunteers to pause while Paul McGehee said a heartfelt ‘Grace’ and thanksgiving. McGehee is the incoming Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge.
After that, those lined up outside were given boxed dinners and a dessert. Meanwhile, many cardboard boxes were filled with dinners destined for shut-ins, nursing homes, migrant camps, and people who had to work on Christmas, or actually, for anyone who wanted a dinner.
If you would like to get involved for Christmas 2022, just call Eddie Mae Henderson at 863-465-5022. Thanks to all who had a part in this ministry of love.