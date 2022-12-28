LAKE PLACID — On Christmas morning, the Lake Placid Masonic Lodge looked quiet from the outside. But in the kitchen and the hall, things were really active. Once Santa opened the doors about 10 a.m. it was an amazing sight. It was the scene of local resident Eddie Mae Henderson’s 50th annual Sharing and Caring Christmas dinner.
Henderson has been serving a delicious Christmas meal for the past 50 years to anyone who wants one. She and her family have been giving up their Christmas every year to serve others.
The event started out at Stuart Park in downtown Lake Placid. But, due to varying weather conditions, several years ago the Masons of Placid Lodge invited Henderson to use its facilities. So, lately hundreds of meals of turkey, ham, stuffing, collard greens, and dessert have come out the door every Christmas morning.
“The first Christmas at the park, we served 120 people,” Henderson said.
This Christmas the volunteers served up 1,024 meals. The meals were done in takeaway fashion while others were delivered to the homebound. Not one morsel went to waste. Henderson, who has always worked by faith with Sharing and Caring, knew she would have enough food.
Every year, the ministry expands. From its humble beginnings that Henderson’s mother started to feeding the multitudes now, she has no plans to slow down. Not COVID nor even the death of her husband has stopped Henderson. She has said God will tell her when to stop. She said she is still breathing so she will still be cooking.
Caring and Sharing has been the theme. It has evolved into a place where people from any background can come to get a meal. In addition, there are tables full of new and used clothing for the taking. But, the most excitement comes from watching Santa (Oscar Wagoner) and his volunteers hand out hundreds of toys and bikes.
“We had more toys than ever this year,” Henderson exclaimed. “We got a lot of donations and we had 51 bicycles.”
Some of Santa’s helpers returning this year were Mary and Eric Hansen and Michelle and Kayla Walder. Also volunteering were Karen and Yvette Stringfield and Pastor Ray Holden. Supervising the kitchen and the serving area for the past 50 years you’ll always find her family Eugenia Moorehead, Sarah and Leroy Sholtz.
Each year you can find volunteers deboning turkeys, making gravy, slicing ham and preparing all the fixings. Some are first-timers and others have notched up three, five, 10 years or more of coming to help on Christmas morning. People just walk in unannounced and begin helping.
“There are too many people to thank and I could never send out enough cards,” Hendrson said. “I just want to thank everyone for their love and service and for their help and their donations. Everyone worked so beautifully together. I also want to thank Rob Chatterton and the Masons.”
A large part of the dinners is boxed up and delivered to the elderly, people who have to work, those without transportation, and anyone who is in need of a hot Christmas dinner. Henderson says this year they cooked over 35 turkeys. She cooked some herself and Frank Hartzell’s Meat Market prepared many as well.
All the food is either donated or purchased with donations that come in throughout the year. Many civic organizations get their members involved as well. Local businesses also support this event to be sure there is enough food, gifts and clothing to go around.
Included in the 50-year tradition, every Christmas dinner is preceded by a prayer and blessing.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Kim Moody contributed to this report.