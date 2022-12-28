LAKE PLACID — On Christmas morning, the Lake Placid Masonic Lodge looked quiet from the outside. But in the kitchen and the hall, things were really active. Once Santa opened the doors about 10 a.m. it was an amazing sight. It was the scene of local resident Eddie Mae Henderson’s 50th annual Sharing and Caring Christmas dinner.

Henderson has been serving a delicious Christmas meal for the past 50 years to anyone who wants one. She and her family have been giving up their Christmas every year to serve others.

