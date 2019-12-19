LAKE PLACID — Eddie Mae Henderson’s ministry, Sharing and Caring, will hit 42 years this year.
At least we think.
Henderson, herself the subject of one of Lake Placid’s many murals, took the ministry over from her mother and thinks it has been about 42 years since the first dinner. Let’s just say it’s a long standing tradition when she and her army of family and friends cook the community, yes, the entire community, a free Christmas meal. The Masons from Placid Lodge #282 at 103 N. Main Ave. have donated the use of their lodge where the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day.
Henderson, who is never one to ask for specific items, is now speaking up and asking for help with the desserts. She would like to have 10 more sweet potato pies and needs to have 10 cakes of various flavors as well.
Last year Henderson said they served up about 1,000 meals to those with nowhere to go, less for those that are just looking for a social events . It is a labor of love — lots of labor. Henderson said as long as people show up who said they would, then she should have enough volunteers. She will not turn anyone away who wants to help, however.
She said the donations are coming in a little slower than normal, but she is not worried.
“I know everything will work out,” Henderson said. “We are getting some toys for the kids and we are doing pretty good on the clothes too.”
This is a family event and Santa will be there for the kids to meet and get a toy from. Toby’s Clowns are scheduled to arrive and spread cheer and balloon animals. A clothing drive will also be set up for those in need of new duds.
Dinner can be eaten at the Masonic Lodge, taken out or even delivered. Henderson urged everyone to check on their neighbors and see if they need a meal, especially home-bound individuals.
Henderson is willing to pick up toys or donations or they can be dropped off at her home at 146 Zion St. Call Henderson at 863-465-5022. Monetary donations are gladly accepted at P.O. Box 1494, Lake Placid, FL 33862. Make checks out to Eddie Mae Henderson.