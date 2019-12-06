LAKE PLACID — The stockings are hung with care and St. Nick will be there at the 42nd annual Sharing & Caring Christmas day dinner held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge at 103 N. Main Ave. Eddie Mae Henderson and her family — if you’re Eddie Mae’s friend, then you are her family — served up nearly 1,000 meals on Christmas last year. Impressive, considering the population of Lake Placid is only about 2,600 people. They aim to feed at least that many people this year.
Sharing & Caring is a a free Christmas dinner with all the trimmings. The Masonic Lodge graciously donates its lodge for those who do not want to be alone on Christmas so they can dine and interact with others. Food trays are made up for delivery to those who are homebound.
Santa Claus will make an appearance and will have toys for little ones. A clothing giveaway has always been an extra blessing on the holiday.
The amount of cooking and serving on Sharing & Caring takes a village. Henderson is seeking volunteers for the kitchen, serving, delivering meals and everything in between.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or what your ability is, we will find a space for you,” Henderson said.
She will also need more food. The menu, as always, depends on what people donate. There will be the usual ham and turkeys. The sides usually include macaroni and cheese, collard greens, green beans and more pies than Martha Stewart could possibly name.
“I don’t tell people what to donate,” Henderson said. “They give what they can. Nothing will go to waste.”
Henderson said she has no plans on ending the long-standing tradition.
“God gave me this ministry and I’m going to do it until I can’t do it anymore. I do it out of love. It’s all love.”
Henderson said it is time to look out into the neighborhood and find the people who are shut-in.
“Now is the time to check on your neighbors. Make sure we know how many dinners to have ready for delivery,” Henderson said. “People won’t come forward (if they need help) but they do. Knock on their doors. They are in there.”
Food, clothing, toys and money can be donated at 146 Zion St. in Lake Placid. Checks can be made out to Eddie Mae Henderson and mailed to P.O. Box 1494, Lake Placid, FL 33862. Henderson is willing to pick up donations; call 863-465-5022 to schedule.
Henderson is a legend in the Town of Murals, but do not call her that to her face. She even has her own mural depicting Sharing & Caring dinner on the wall of the Wauchula State Bank.