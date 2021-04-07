Editorials showcase Sebring’s fourth estate
The Greater Sebring area is very fortunate to have a robust paper that is such an integral part of our community.
The US Constitution creates three co-equal branches of government. Moreover, the first amendment gives us a free press from which news agencies form the fourth estate to keep watch over the government.
Of course, all papers appreciate their subscribers. Yet, even if a person is reading a copy they find in the breakroom at work, that creates an informed citizen which makes politicians and businesses pay attention.
The editor and publisher of our local paper do not just look for misplaced commas, check to make sure that bedroom is one word or that dining room is two words, and for some reason known only to time, that nevertheless is one word. They are the leaders of professionals whom they have empowered to do a job and then have let them do them.
“Our View” editorials are amazing. The April 1st editorial about children cared for by groups and governmental agencies was unexpected. Reading it creates optimism. These children will become future leaders because so many professionals gave of themselves today.
An “Our View” column must require great effort – publishers, editors, and owners have to approve content before it is put in the paper representing the official view of the Highlands News-Sun. As citizens of our nation, state and county, readers will make better choices because of “Our View” editorials.
Jerry Youngman
Sebring