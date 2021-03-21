The 2021 Heritage Festival will be held April 17-18 at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate on U.S. 98 on the Kissimmee River at the Highlands/Okeechobee County line. Gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per car.
There will be artisans, food vendors, antique cars, craft vendors, entertainment, educational exhibits, quilt displays and quilt turning, informational speakers and cow camp, which will be somewhat of a re-enactment of when cowboys, who were known as "cow hunters" at one point, would round up cattle and prepare the animals before taking them to market.
Local singer/songwriter Tommy Brandt will be performing both days.
The Pearce home and Fort Basinger School House will be open to the public with displays and presentations.
Edna was the third woman elected to the Florida Legislature and the first from Highlands County to become a state legislator.
Her father, Sid, donated the land and building for the school house in 1910. She taught at the school from 1934-1944.
Jim Pollard, president of the Highlands County Heritage Association Inc. that is organizing the festival, said, "Miss Edna was quite a lady." He noted that on a cruise to England "she met Mr. Lockett and they fell madly in love."
"This was later in life; she wasn't a teenager, " Pollard said. "She lived in England for five-plus years.
"She was comfortable in everything she did," he added.
According to Pollard, Lockett was a businessman and "was well-connected."
Edna received an invitation to the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana, Pollard said, and attended it.
"But then she was just at home sitting on her 3,000 acres .... and getting on her horse and spurring the cowboys to do what they needed to do," he said.
Pollard is hoping to have a car from each decade beginning in the 1920s at the festival. He said a 1948 Plymouth and a 1952 Ford pickup will be on display . He added that a CitiCar will be there. The electric car was manufactured in Sebring many years ago.
As far as precautions for the pandemic, Pollard said they will follow CDC guidelines. Masks are preferred while in the home, the school house and the two tents that will be set up. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Volunteers are being sought for the festival.
"This is a community-based activity, " Pollard said. "We need people working throughout the buildings ... the school house or the estate. People will be needed for the information booths and to help with parking. "
They are seeking sponsorships for the event. Information about becoming a sponsor and the different levels of sponsorships is available by calling 813-763-1453.
The festival is the Highlands County Heritage Association Inc.'s first event. While the focus for this year is celebrating the county’s 100th birthday, the group is planning on doing this festival each year.
The estate is located on US 98 at County Road 721.