The next two times Highlands County goes to vote, they will definitely bring a lot of change to the county. This upcoming election cycle will see four of the five seats on the Board of County Commission up for grabs. Districts 1, 2, and 3 will see no incumbent running for re-election as they are either retiring or running for another office. District 4 Commissioner Arlene Tuck’s term is not set to expire until 2022, meaning her seat is secure this election. District 5 will have Greg Harris as the sole incumbent to run for re-election in August against two other Republicans.
The upcoming Republican primary will decide who wins the nominations for each seat and in Districts 2 and 5, whoever wins the seat means they would go unopposed in the general election. Also, Kevin Roberts, who is running for District 1, is unopposed in the primary and will face democratic candidate Carmelo Garcia, in November. The other democratic candidate is Bobbie Smith-Powell, who is running for District 3. At the time of this writing, Highlands County has 11 total candidates running for seats on the Board of County Commission.
Because of the large field of candidates, the ballot is sure to seem confusing. However, this makes getting educated as to who is running more important than ever. These candidates have a wide variety of viewpoints on issues throughout the county and are hopeful to implement them if they are elected. This includes issues like economic development, the county budget, infrastructure, garbage pickup, and other relevant issues. Knowing what these candidates believe in helps ensure that the right candidates are elected to office.
The first step to educating yourself about the candidates is simply knowing which district you live in. Once you find this on the Board of County Commission’s website, you can take a look on the Supervisor of Elections website and see the full list of candidates. This website contains the full candidate list for all local, state, and national elections.
An additional measure you can take to inform yourself is simply giving the candidates a quick search on Google. Most candidates have Facebook pages for their campaign in which they list out their ideas and platforms or they use their personal profiles to share their ideas. Some candidates even have their own websites where it is completely filled with useful information to take to the ballots.
An interesting event that voters will especially find useful will be the Candidate Forum at 6 p.m. tonight at the Lake Placid Conference Center. Along with candidates for all four seats on the County Commission, the three candidates for Clerk of Courts and Comptroller are also expected to be there. It is a great way to know whose names are on the ballot and be able to hear about their platform in person.
All and any education about our local candidates is sure to help Highlands County make the right choices at the ballot. If you are not content with some aspect about the county, you can be assured a candidate is aiming to fix that if they are elected. Because of the opposing views, you have to know who’s viewpoints match yours so that you may help them get elected. You do not want to unknowingly help elect a candidate that goes against your current beliefs. Rather, if you vote for the right candidate, Highlands County can grow in the right direction.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.