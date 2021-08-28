LAKE PLACID — The Highlander Awards Educator of the Year honoree is Stacy Rockwood, a Lake Placid Middle School teacher whose impact in the community is big inside and outside the classroom.
Rockwood, an ESE support and facilitation, was nominated by Willie Hills, when he was assistant principal of Lake Placid Middle, and Crystal Baugh, when she was a guidance counselor at Lake Placid Middle. Hills is now the district transportation director and Baugh is a program staffing specialist at the district office.
Rockwood lights up any room she enters with her positive personality and outlook on life. She is amazing in all possible facets of the word and she embodies the term “rock star” teacher, Hills and Baugh stated in nominating Rockwood.
“Miss Rockwood is an asset to our students by always helping them find ways to connect to school or academics as well as helping students find their joy or passions in life. She is known for her ability to break out in spontaneous songs about math language/arts or any other subject that students need help remembering.
“Her dedication and commitment to our students allows her to engage many who struggle to be successful in a typical academic setting.”
She also continuously pushes herself to improve her own practice so that she can meet the individual needs of every student with whom she comes in contact, her nomination read.
But, Miss Rockwood’s enthusiasm for life and her new community extends beyond the classroom and the school day, they added.
“Shortly after arriving at Lake Placid Middle School, Hurricane Irma blew devastation across our community and without hesitation and despite her recent arrival and the fact that her kitchen roof was in her kitchen sink, she threw herself into delivering necessary yet of ring necessary items to local families, serving food and cleaning up our campus.
Rockwood has adopted the local city league football team and serves as “team mom,” a title that has never been more appropriate because she “will get after those boys if they are not doing right.
“Stacy is always smiling, always a positive voice, always a proactive force for kids.”
She is the epitome of everything a school would want as a teacher and everything a community needs from a truly invested member.
“Miss Rockwood deserves this award because we just love everything she presents and represent,” Hills and Baugh stated.