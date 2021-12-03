Edward Onnie (Ed) Niemi of Avon Park, Florida passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Tampa General Hospital at the age of 83. He was born Dec. 17, 1937 in Mass City, Michigan to Onnie E. and Vieno (Lahti) Niemi. Ed has been a longtime resident of Highlands County, Florida, most recently Avon Park.
Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school and served from 1958–1960. After the Army, he worked as a logger and heavy equipment operator in both Michigan and Florida. He enjoyed working with wood and crafts, fishing, hunting, and just being outdoors.
Ed is survived by his children, Michael (Karla) Niemi of Eagle River, Wisconsin, Gary (Theresa) Niemi of Avon Park, Florida, and Susan Niemi of Avon Park, Florida; and his grandsons, Matthew Niemi of Houghton, Michigan and Christopher Niemi of Avon Park, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Cathleen Crunkelton and Arelene Niemi; siblings, Mary Ann (Dale) Blake and Melvin Niemi; niece, Judy Blake; and grand-nephew Kurt Blake.
A graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Tim Taylor of Lake Placid Nazarene Church on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Bougainvillea Cemetery, 591 U.S. 27 N, Avon Park, FL 33825. Immediately following will be a potluck lunch held at Avon Park Lakes Clubhouse. If needed, dishes can be dropped off at the clubhouse prior to attending the service.
Services are being handled by Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
