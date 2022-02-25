SEBRING — Randall Timothy Edwards of Sebring was on 10 years probation in Highlands County after serving five years in prison for armed burglary of a structure.
On Sept. 14, 2021, he was arraigned on a violation of probation after he was allegedly caught with cocaine. He was also cited for not reporting to his probation officer in a timely manner and two other probation violations.
On Tuesday, with detectives in the courtroom ready to testify, Edwards pleaded no contest to violating his probation and put his future in Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada’s hands.
After Bruce Carter, Edwards’ attorney, told the judge that he and his client had reviewed the plea agreement, Estrada moved forward with sentencing. Estrada excused the detectives who were on hand should Edwards fight the drug arrest.
“Sir, at this time, based on your admission, I am going to revoke your probation, designate you a violent offender of special concern and danger to the community,” Estrada told him.
“As to Count 1, you’ll receive a sentence of eight years in the Florida State Prison system,” Estrada told him. Estrada then gave him three years on each of the other three probation violations. All the sentences were to run concurrently with the eight-year sentence, which means Edwards, 39, will be in jail for eight years.
Had he not violated his probation, he would have been free and clear in 2027. All told, he’ll serve 13 years in prison.