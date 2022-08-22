UFC 278 Mixed Martial Arts

UFC fighter Leon Edwards, of Jamaica, celebrates his title as welterweight champion of the world after knocking out Nigerian UFC fighter Kamaru Usman during the UFC 278 mixed martial arts title bout in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

 FRANCISCO KJOLSETH/THE SALT LAKE TRIBUNE VIA AP

SALT LAKE CITY — Leon Edwards dropped Kamaru Usman with a kick to the head and neck in the final minute of the fifth round to win the welterweight championship at UFC 278 on Saturday night.

Usman appeared to be seconds away from a 16th consecutive victory, which would have tied an all-time UFC record, before Edwards came up with the stunning finish just in time. He delivered the knockout blow with 56 seconds left in the bout.

