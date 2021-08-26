SEBRING — Bernadette Hansen, a licensed mental health counselor with the Children’s Advocacy Center in Sebring, helps children suffering from various sources of trauma, many of which require the removal of the child from the home. She treats children using trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy.
“Common sources of childhood trauma in our area includes emotional, physical and sexual abuse,” she said. “All of that can affect their level of functioning and mental health.”
Hansen says one child may come in appearing to have no symptoms at all, while other kids are withdrawn or unfocused, easily upset or angered, or hyper-vigilant to what may happen next.
That’s when Hansen’s skills at therapy come in. She and another licensed mental health counselor at the center teach children how their bad experiences have led to their emotions.
“We teach them resilience skills for future events that may retraumatize them,” she said.
Hansen, who sees as many as 28 children between the ages of 7 and 21, was among dozens of other professionals, child advocates and social services nonprofits gathered in Sebring Wednesday. The event, in the Champion for Children Foundation’s Circle Theatre Family Resource Center, was called Hope for Highlands.
Its aim is to put the effects of trauma at the center of healthcare in the county.
“Hope for Highlands was created by our community to work together and create a more compassionate society, filled with awareness and understanding of trauma,” Anna Richard, director of children services for Champion for Children Foundation, told attendees. To underscore how trauma – especially when experienced by children – can reverberate through life, Richard related how comedian and actor Robin Williams lost his life to trauma-induced depression.
“Mr. Wiliams was one of the many who suffered the consequences of trauma, but most of the people around him did not know about his depression,” she told attendees.
She was preaching to the choir, because those sitting in theater seats as well as those manning booths sponsored by child mental health and social services groups are all in on community health, especially childcare.
There was Marissa Adame, of Tri County Human Services Inc., who described the danger that chemical vaping, tobacco, alcohol and drugs pose to young minds.
“We work in mental health and drug prevention, working with schools and after-school programs,” Adame said. “The kids, they don’t know the long-term effects of vaping, since it’s so new. There are more than 7,000 chemicals in vapes. Health issues have been showing up in the last few years, and our job is to educate them to educate their peers.”
For dog lovers, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office therapy dogs, Trey and Stella, were on hand to do what they do best: be petted. Victim advocate Elizabeth Fischer partners with Stella, a Weimaraner mix. The dog calms kids and adults who have been in tough situations.
“Stella works with victims, and traumatized witnesses,” Fischer said. “She does a lot of work with children, especially child sexual abuse victims. She even goes to the hospital when needed, and is there when the child is interviewed.”
Cora Schwingel is the administrator for Change of Pace, an adult daycare center in Avon Park.
“We take care of clients that have Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia,” she said. They provide daytime activities and programs tailored for participants.
Caring for aging parents in decline is stressful and exhausting for families, she said.
“We care for the caregivers by taking care of their loved ones, so they can have time to themselves,” she said. Medicaid and other long-term care insurance pays for the program. Services include a Change of Pace support group for children of aging parents.
Donna Smithwick and Betty Lesane are with Choices Family Resource Center, which provides counseling services for parents with children, as well as people who may be considering an abortion.
“We talk to our clients who are pregnant, from prenatal into parenting, and counsel those who have had a miscarriage or are in post-abortion who haven’t had counseling,” Lesane said. According to Lesane, men are too often left out of the equation when women determine the future of their pregnancy.
“We have got a lot of strong community leaders here,” County Commissioner Kevin Roberts told the Hope for Highlands gathering. “I know many of you personally; you have a heart for service, you have a heart for people.”