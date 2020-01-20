Finally a retort to one of my many letters. A man in Lake Placid took umbrage to my last letter about a money matter. It never surprises me at the amount of people with either no sense of humor or don't understand "tongue-in-cheek," comments. So be it. I want to correct a couple of issues the gentleman had about my comments. They are: (1) I am not a card-carrying, left-wing, bleeding-heart liberal socialist. That should tell you what party I don't belong to, and (2) social security is not my sole source of income.
Furthermore, I do not hate millionaires and their money, after all they are the ones that create jobs for millions of others and they should be commended.
While I am at it, on another subject, I have been getting snide remarks about my obvious lack of support for Donald J. Trump. When Trump was campaigning he said all the right things, better health plans, strong military, better immigration laws, tax reform and more jobs, and got out of endless wars in the Middle East. To date there appear to be more jobs. His finger on his Twitter machine has caused disruption in the Middle East and he has sent 4,000 more troops there. Health plans have not been forthcoming, and he keeps taking money from the Pentagon for that monstrosity along our southern border.
He said during the campaign he would be too busy to play golf like Obama did. To date. he has played over 200 rounds of golf at his golf courses which means his company continues to make money.
Space does not allow me to continue with this.
In short then my opinion of Donald J. Trump is that he has accomplished some of his promises but his ego and Twitter machine have served to deter his direction he promised.
Hal Graves
Sebring